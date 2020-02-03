|
June 9, 1965 -
January 29, 2020
Douglas Roy Adkins passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital.
Douglas was born on June 9, 1965 in Sedro- Woolley, Washington to Larry and Barbara Adkins.
Douglas grew up in Burlington, WA and attended Burlington-Edison High School. He played football and wrestled. After he graduated in 1983, he joined the United States Marine Corps.
He met and married Dawn after leaving the Marines and they had a daughter Karly.
He found a passion for working with juveniles, working at Secret Harbor and the Juvenile Detention Center.
Douglas liked to go crabbing, camping, playing shuffleboard, BBQing and loved the Seattle Seahawks and getting together with family and friends. He was active member of the Eagles since 1990. Doug was involved with many charities through the Eagles, was president twice and trustee 4 times.
Douglas is survived by his daughters Karly (George) and Kayla, granddaughters Payton and Remi, mother Barbara (Martin) and Abigail, nephews Jake (Mallory) and Justin (Theresa) and their children Elsie, Scarlett, Cyrus, Henry, Penny and Ava. Doug is also survived by sister-in-law Linda.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Larry, brother Donald and sister Joy.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:00pm at Eaglemont Golf Course in Mount Vernon, WA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Doug's name to Toy's for Tots, Sight Life, Burlington Eagles Scholarship Fund or a charity of your choice.
