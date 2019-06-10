January 25, 1935 -

May 30, 2019



Duane Brown passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by family.



Born in Detroit Lakes, MN, on January 25, 1935, Duane lived most of his life in Anacortes, Washington prior to moving to Poulsbo, Washington, where he lived with the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Bev Brown.



Duane was an Air Force veteran and worked in the pulp mill in Anacortes prior to a career spanning 35 years at the Texaco refinery, also in Anacortes.



For many years, winters were enjoyed in Yuma, AZ



Duane's faith in God was the most important part of his life, followed by his commitment to his wife and family. Generosity came natural to him.



Duane is survived by his wife Bev Brown, his daughter Gin Duchemin (Tom), his son, Ron Brown (Dawn), grandsons, Brad Duchemin (Monica), Jeff Duchemin (Kerry), granddaughters, Krista Poynter (Evan), Jennifer LeBeau (Scott), his brother-in-law, Daryl Compton, 8 great-grandchildren. Bri & Hunter Duchemin, Seth & Kenzie Poynter, Gracie & Kylee Duchemin, Alex & Remi LeBeau. And numerous nephews and nieces, all who he deeply loved.



Duane is with his Lord. Enjoy your new home, dad, grandpa, friend. Your life was well lived.



There will be a Celebration of life for Duane on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 AM at Gateway Fellowship 18901 8th Ave. N.E. Poulsbo, WA 98370 Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019