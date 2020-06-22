DUANE STEGMAN

Duane "Whitey" Stegman passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of June 17th.
He was born July 27th, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska, to William and Marian Stegman.
His early years were spent in Clay Center, KS. His friend, Neill Hundley, related stories of their hotrod days. They were members of The Roadrunner Club, and Duane had a 1944 Ford flathead that would outrun even the fastest Chevy. They raced at Morganville Racetrack every chance they got.
Duane later moved to Southern California with his parents, where he eventually met the love of his life, Kathryn DeAtley, in 1955. Duane was drafted into the Army in 1957, as part of Company C - 15th Transportation Company APO139 and was stationed in Germany for two years. He made the most of his time traveling around Europe, with visits to Le Mans and the Nuremburg Ring high on his list.
This love of racing continued throughout his life. Kathryn had waited for him and they were married August 27th, 1960 in Riverside, California while she was attending nursing school.
During the 60's, Duane was heavily involved in motocross and off-road racing in Baja. He and Kathryn also grew their family of three children. D
Duane was a second-generation painting contractor, and he moved that business to Anacortes, WA in 1972, not retiring until 2012. Duane introduced youth BMX racing to Anacortes with a dirt track that was located at 34th and R Ave.
In 1974, Kathryn answered an ad in the paper advertising a 2-year civil contract for nurses and their thrill of adventure took Duane and family to the Panama Canal Zone. He spent his free time exploring the jungle and offering help to any boaters transiting the Panama Canal. After returning to Anacortes, Duane continued to indulge his love of racing by attending every race he could and sponsoring two racecars at Deming Speedway.
After retirement, Duane and Kathy took to the open road with their RV & RZR. They traversed the United States multiple times. They made many friends and enjoyed the off-road rallies, where Duane continued to tear up the trails right up until his illness made him return to Anacortes in March of this year.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Hazel and Dusty. He is going to be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, children David (Yolanda) Stegman, Diane (Glenn) Davis and Deborah (Matt) Steiner, five grandchildren Kyle, Ursula, Amelia, Vivian, and Brigid, 3 great-grandchildren Konnor, Logan and Alder, his sister Beverly Mock, and countless family and friends.
To share memories and photos of Duane, please visit www.duanewhiteystegman.com.
Published in Anacortes American from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.