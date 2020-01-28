|
|
September 29, 1930 -
January 8, 2020
On September 29, 1930 Rev. and Mrs. J. R. Van Dyke welcomed their fourth son, Duane, while living in Ireton, IA. His family included 3 brothers, Raymond, baby Louis Jack, Louis and later sister Ardith, all who have preceded him in death.
On January 8, Duane entered his much awaited heavenly home.
The Van Dyke family moved from Iowa to Oak Harbor, WA where Duane graduated from high school. His work career began first at Oak Harbor Freight Lines, then 35 years at NAS Whidbey followed by joining his wife as independent window covering contractors.
May 21, 1952 was the beginning of a 67 year marriage with Trudy Eskes and the adventure grew with the addition of four children, Jan, Larry, Sandy and Jim. The family continued to grow and eventually included 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Many family vacations were spent camping; sometimes exploring the United States and other times just playing and fishing. As empty nesters, Duane and Trudy enjoyed travels in Europe and several cruises.
Duane's workshop was the source of many repairs, woodworking and upholstery projects. Giving back to others was important to Duane and he provided support in a variety of roles to both the local Oak Harbor CRC and the Oak Harbor Christian School.
Duane and Trudy downsized in 2006 and moved to Heather Village in Mount Vernon. Even in the later years of retirement, Duane volunteered at Bargains Thrift Store.
In lieu of flowers, the Van Dyke family would appreciate donations to either the Oak Harbor Christian School or the Mount Vernon Christian School.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 1, 2020