June 22, 1950 -

February 14, 2019



Dwight Woodruff, at the age of 68, died in his Anacortes home, from smoke inhalation, as a result of a tragic house fire on February 14, 2019.



He has heard those words from his heavenly Father, "Well done, good and faithful servant, enter now into the joys of your Master."



Dwight was born on June 22, 1950 in McMinnville, Oregon, the son of Leo and Gail (Clapp) Woodruff. He was their middle child.



He graduated from West Linn High School in Portland and went on to study pastoral ministry at Northwest Christian College where he fell in love with Gail Grogan. Dwight and Gail were married December 29th, 1973 in Portland Oregon. He received his Master's in Divinity from Emmanuel Christian Seminary in Johnson City, Tennessee. They were a dynamic duo, serving together in church ministry, until her death in 2013 after a long illness.



Dwight grew up in the church, being a pastor's kid, something he had in common with Gail. He was ordained at Kern Park Christian Church in Portland, Oregon where he was the associate pastor. Dwight was promoted to senior pastor when offered a job at Anacortes Christian Church in 1987. This brought the family to Anacortes, WA, where he and Gail made a home and grew roots. New Hope Christian Fellowship, was founded in 1999 and was his final ministry.



Dwight didn't know a stranger. He had a willing handshake and a smile for all. He loved his Lord, his family, and his community. Most of his time was spent at the church, visiting hospitals and care homes or preparing sermons and teaching. He was fond of saying it was "Just real people passionately loving God and genuinely loving people." Dwight was a caring, giving, involved and fun-loving father. He continued that spirit when spending time with his three grandsons, whom he cherished.



His hobbies included the annual father-son golf tournament, cooking for Gail and friends, and watching basketball and football games on television.



Dwight was preceded in death by both his mother and his devoted wife Gail, who he missed dearly.



He is survived by his father, Leo Woodruff (Joyce), daughter Nicole Miller (Jason, grandsons Elliott and Miles), son Ryan "Woody" Woodruff (grandson Talon), brother Tom Woodruff (Judy), sister Carol Sayre (Mike) and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



The family would like to thank the first responders from the Anacortes Fire Department and Anacortes Police Department, for their dedication, care and professionalism during this difficult time.



Memorial contributions in Dwight's name may be made to New Hope Christian Fellowship Missions Fund.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Anacortes, with a reception to follow.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.



To share memories of Dwight, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019