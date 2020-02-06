|
March 23, 1937 -
January 31, 2020
Earl E. Burt, 82, a resident of the Clear Lake community, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on January 31, 2020.
Earl was born on March 23, 1937 in Van Nuys, CA, the son of Matthew & Olive (Doyle) Burt. He was raised and attended school in Van Nuys.
In 1953, at age 16, Earl enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge he returned to the Los Angeles area and worked for the Mattel Toy Company for a while.
Earl was good with his hands and was a good mechanic, over the years he worked as an auto engine mechanic eventually becoming a heavy equipment diesel mechanic.
Earl was united in marriage to Karen Miller in 1966 and they resided in several states with their family over the years until coming to the Skagit Valley in 1985, first residing in Burlington and finally settling in Clear Lake in 1990.
Earl was an accomplished photographer; he enjoyed archery, trap & target shooting, and traveling, but mostly he enjoyed playing pool.
Earl is survived by his wife, Karen at the family home in Clear Lake; his children and their spouses, Robert & Sara Burt of Mount Vernon and Rochell and Dan Harris of Sedro-Woolley; 4 grandchildren, Ethan Fish, Matthew & Christopher Burt and Amanda Sansone; 2 great-grandchildren, Frayah and Finley; his sister, Jeannie Symms; 2 brothers, Clyde & Gary Burt and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Russell Edward Burt.
No public services will be held.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
