|
|
June 2, 1940 -
December 13, 2019
Earl R Simpson, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Mount Vernon, Washington on December 13, 2019.
He was born on June 2, 1940 to Clarence and Lucille Sheehy Simpson in Fort Scott Kansas. In 1954 Roger graduated from Hume High School in Missouri. Soon after graduation, he joined the United States Navy and was stationed at Midway Island and later Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. Roger married Judith Ann Cantrell in Conway, Washington on March 3, 1962. Together they had three children. Roger was a meat cutter by trade for 16 years and worked as an operator for Shell Refinery for 24 years.
Some of Rogers hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, pigeon racing, watching Nascar and his favorite, socializing with people all over the world on his CB radio. He also enjoyed family gatherings and genealogy. His favorite saying was "we'll see you when we see you".
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Lucille Simpson, sibling; Clarence Edwin Simpson. He is survived by his son, Kevin and two daughters; Keli Wood and Jill Pullig, grandchildren; Krista Botlinger, Tyler Simpson, Erika Morgan, Jeremy Canniff, great-grandchildren; Gavin Canniff, and Lucy Morgan.
There will be a funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon, WA on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:15pm.
A memorial service will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon on January 13, 2020 at 2:00pm with reception to follow in the Hawthorne reception room.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 29, 2019