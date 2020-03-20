|
November 6, 1938 - March 4, 2020
Edith Mae Roberts, 81, of Cordes Lake, AZ, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at YRMC West Medical Center in Prescott, AZ, due to complications from open heart surgery.
She was born on November 6, 1938 in Kansas City, MO.
Mrs. Roberts was the owner of a commercial dry cleaning business, a skilled seamstress, an avid antique doll collector and a talented cook.
She was a former longtime resident of the Skagit Valley until settling in Arizona.
Edith is survived by her love of 18 years Don Putnam of Birdsview; her son, Charles R. Lynch of Bullhead City, AZ; daughter, Carrie F. Priest-Quigley of Hemet, CA; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Karen Taylor of Johns Island, SC and her brother, Edward Van Vleck of Mobile, AL.
She was preceded in death by an infant son Bill, son John D. Lynch, 4 siblings and parents Florin and Carrie Van Vleck.
Private graveside services will be held at the Green Hills Cemetery in Burlington.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of Edith and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 22, 2020