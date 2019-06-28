May 25, 1926 -

June 28, 2019



Edna Pauline Jackson, 93, a longtime Skagit Valley resident, passed away on June 28, 2019 at the Creekside Care Community in Burlington.



Edna was born on May 25, 1926 in Biltmore, North Carolina, the daughter of Paul & Belle (Price) West. The family resided in North Carolina until 1938 when they moved to Skagit County. Edna attended and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1944.



On December 14, 1945, she was united in marriage to Samuel C. Jackson and they made their home and raised their family in Hamilton and Sedro-Woolley.



Edna worked as a clerk for the City of Sedro-Woolley and then as a secretary and bookkeeper for the Snelson Company for many years. In the early 1960's, she earned a nursing degree from Skagit Valley Junior College and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Northern State Hospital for several years. After her and Sam's retirement, they worked doing maintenance at the Emporium Clothing Store in Mount Vernon.



Edna had the proverbial 'green thumb' and could grow anything. She had a large garden growing numerous varieties of flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed bowling, arts and crafts and was an accomplished watercolor painter.



Edna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Leonard and Terry Jackson, of Burlington; three grandchildren, Brad and Amie Hardin of Skagit Valley, Bryan Michalinos, of Texas and Kelsie and Tom Barany, of Spokane; two great-grandchildren, Paxten & Kairi Barany.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam; two daughters, Peggy Stueve and Kelli Michalinos and an infant brother, Hugh West.



Graveside Services will be held at Hawthorne Memorial Park in Mount Vernon at 2:30, Monday, July 8, 2019.



Memorials in honor of Edna are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Share your memories of Edna and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 29, 2019