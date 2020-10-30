Eduardo Costantino Sanchez, age 66, lost his brave battle with COVID and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. "Costa" was born January 9, 1954 in El Olivo, Michoacan Municipality Tepalcatepec.



He was the 8th of nine children, and grew up learning the importance of family. They were from a small village - everything they had, they had to work for, and it was here where he learned his strong work ethic alongside his parents and siblings. He first came to the US in 1972 for the opportunity to help his family and follow the American Dream. He proudly became a US citizen on November 30th, 2016. Shortly after coming to the US, he met his wife Gabriela "Nena" Ortiz working in the orchards of Eastern Washington. They married on March 11, 1977, and together raised their 6 kids and built a life around faith, food and family.



He was very respected in the community for the work he did and the businesses he built. For nearly two decades starting in the early 1980s Eduardo had a pig farm in Skagit Valley. Every weekend during the summer, as migrant farmworkers and their families gathered for celebrations, there would be knocks on the McLean Road Door. . . "Está el señor que vende puercos?" He would sell them their pig, and then cook it for them. He also cared deeply for his clients, workers, and people in the community.



He had many jobs throughout his 40 plus years in Skagit Valley, one of which included working for La Tienda. He would fill his van with pan dulce, Mexican candies, Maseca, Ojas for tamales, dried chiles, other essentials and his Carnitas. He would then drive out to the Migrant Camps in Skagit and Whatcom Counties to sell directly to the Farm Workers - giving many of them access to Mexican products that they weren't otherwise able to get. He started Cousin's Lawn Care with his nephew Rafa (primo job at a primo price!) as a side job in 1995. The business quickly grew and became his full time focus.



While landscaping companies are now booming, Eduardo was looked up to by many other landscapers because he was one of the originals in the Valley. He was proud to be a leader in the industry and in this community. He believed in consistent and dedicated service, and built lifelong friendships with some of his customers. He cared about his workers, and would often cook for them just because they deserved a warm meal and cold beer after a long day of work.



Eduardo was a very meticulous and routine man. He woke up every day at the same time, ate the same breakfast, fell asleep in his same chair. He always brought pan dulce with him, and every Sunday he could be found with Nena at the Farmhouse or another local breakfast spot having brunch. The community is going to miss seeing and waving at him as he drove his truck like clockwork through the streets of Mount Vernon.



Eduardo, most of all, loved being surrounded by family. Everything centered around familia, and he taught everyone about respecting the elderly, visiting the sick, and supporting one another. He loved gatherings and BBQs, even cooking extra food when it was just him and Nena at home in case someone happened to show up. He was a Carnitas and Chicharron Master, and many hours were spent around his caso laughing, listening to and telling stories.



Although serious in pictures, he was gentle and generous and had the biggest heart. He loved to celebrate others, and would thoughtfully see something that reminded him of you and get it just because. He bought food to donate to the friendship house, and would help anyone who needed support. He believed in giving other people opportunities and good starts. Many family members followed him here, or got back on their feet, because he offered them a roof or an opportunity. He took pride in your success. His friendships meant a lot to him, and he lived for visits from his siblings and family.



He loved seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren in his home, running around his patio or playing in front of his recliner. In his last days, Eduardo was surrounded by friends and family at the hospital, in the streets and in prayer from across the world. Eduardo's laughter and love will continue to fill our hearts and homes as he has his morning decaf Nescafe and pink pan, and watches over us from heaven.



Eduardo was preceded in death by his mother Cruz Rodriguez and his father Gregorio Sanchez. He is survived by his wife Gabriela Sanchez, his children Patsy Martinez, Jose Luis (Shanna Walton) Castillo, Cookie (Michael) Schleppy, Anita (James) Meadows, Jerry Sanchez and Cristobal (Courtney) Sanchez; by his 20 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; his brothers Rafael (Herlinda), Guadalupe (Angelita), Heliodoro, Geronimo; and his sisters Lugarda, Elodia (Angel), Evelia (Carlos), and Maria Rosario (Terry). We will miss your Carnitas, your pink pan, your laughter and your support. Esposo, Padre, Abuelo, Hijo, Hermano, Padrino, Primo, Tio, Compadre, Amigo, Patron. . . you were our rock. Descansa en paz, Don Eduardo.



A time of viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00am to 7:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Mount Vernon, WA on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:15pm.

A graveside service will follow at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions the time of viewing and the funeral services will be limited to family and close friends.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

