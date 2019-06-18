Home

Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
EDWARD A. THOMAS Obituary

February 25, 1932 -
June 17, 2019

Edward A. Thomas, Ed as he is fondly known, passed away peacefully in Bellingham, WA., Monday, June 17th.

Ed worked for the US Customs in Sumas and Port Angeles before retiring as postal worker in Bellingham.

He is predeceased by his parents, Elsie and Grover Thomas and brother, Leonard.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Jim; daughter, Joan; sister, Elaine; and brother, Harold and their spouses.

Funeral Services for Ed will be in Bellingham at the Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway on Monday June 24th at 1:00 pm.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 20, 2019
