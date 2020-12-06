1/
EDWARD HIRAM JENSEN
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Hiram Jensen, age 88, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in Anacortes WA. He was born to Hiram and Marie (Schmidt) Jensen on December 24, 1931 in Puyallup, WA.

Edward graduated from Sumner High School in 1950. Following high school, he attended business college. He owned and operated Jensen's Accounting Service in Mount Vernon, WA from 1974 until his retirement in 1997.

Mr. Jensen enjoyed golfing and gardening and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. He will be most fondly remembered as a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife Valerie Jensen at home in Anacortes; son Brian Jensen of Olympia; and a daughter Leslie Miller of Kirkland; as well as nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Louis and Vern Jensen.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon. You may offer your condolences with Edward Jensen's family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kern Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved