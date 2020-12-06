Edward Hiram Jensen, age 88, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in Anacortes WA. He was born to Hiram and Marie (Schmidt) Jensen on December 24, 1931 in Puyallup, WA.
Edward graduated from Sumner High School in 1950. Following high school, he attended business college. He owned and operated Jensen's Accounting Service in Mount Vernon, WA from 1974 until his retirement in 1997.
Mr. Jensen enjoyed golfing and gardening and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. He will be most fondly remembered as a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife Valerie Jensen at home in Anacortes; son Brian Jensen of Olympia; and a daughter Leslie Miller of Kirkland; as well as nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Louis and Vern Jensen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon. You may offer your condolences with Edward Jensen's family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com