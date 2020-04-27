|
March 25, 1926 -
March 24, 2020
Edward J. Sundin was born on March 25, 1926 in Worchester, Massachusetts to Lithuanian immigrant parents. His father was a tailor and his mother was a homemaker. His family and friends were steeped in Lithuanian culture and traditions. Lithuanian was Ed's first language, and he learned English in public school.
In high school, his art teacher told him that he had talent to become an artist. In 1943, at seventeen years old, as a high school junior, Ed enlisted in the US Air Force, entitling him to a high school War Diploma. He did his basic training in Buloxi, Mississippi, a far cry from his Worchester home.
Always seeing the good in his experiences, Ed shared many stories about basic training. He trained to be a ball gunner on a B-24 Liberator. On furlough from basic, Ed contracted scarlet fever and was subsequently relocated to California to serve as radio operator on an Army crash boat patrolling coastal waters. He was awarded the American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.
Upon discharge from the military, Ed studied at Boston School of Art on the G.I. Bill. Not long after, he met the love of his life, Mary Zvalauskus, at The Bungalow, a Lithuanian club on Lake Quinsigumond in Worchester. In 1950, they began their 70-year marriage.
The couple moved 25 miles east to Framingham where Mary worked as an ER nurse. They had a son, and then 2 years later, they had the surprise of Ed's life, TWINS, a boy and a girl! After several years as an illustrator, Ed opened his own commercial art studio doing graphic design for the likes of United Fruit, Massport Authority, Parker Brothers Games, and Liberty Mutual.
Ed always saw the bright side of everything. He enjoyed time with his family and friends, visiting, gardening, playing golf, cooking, going to the beach, and painting. He preferred acrylics to recreate beauty of his favorite scenes, flowers, and landscapes. Later in life, he expressed himself through monotyping and taught this technique at the Danforth Museum in his hometown of Framingham, Massachusetts.
After raising their family in Framingham, Mary and Ed moved to the Skagit Valley in 2007 to be close to their daughter Susan. They built a home in Bay View, Washington, next door to Susan.
They were active in the La Conner Senior Center, attending weekly yoga classes. Ed was a member of Art League North West and won Best of Show for one of his paintings during the Tulip Festival in 2011.
During the last three years of life, Ed lived at Alpine Ridge Retirement Apartments in Mount Vernon and became close friends with the residents and management.
Ed was preceded in passing by his wife Mary Sundin.
He is survived by his daughter Susan Sundin and her husband Michael Shapiro; his son Mark Sundin and his wife Courtney Tucker; his son Stephen Sundin and his wife Paula Sundin; and his granddaughters Talia Shapiro, Julia Shapiro, and Alicia Shapiro.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined in May or June at Bay View Methodist Church.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 28, 2020