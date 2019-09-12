|
We all had a friend in Pat.
Pat Wardell was born March 14, 1947 and was raised in Skagit County. Following two tours in Vietnam, he returned to Skagit Valley, where he made his home for the rest of his life.
As he learned how to deal with post-war life, Pat settled in Big Lake. He found a career that brought him great satisfaction in brick and stone masonry, and a life partner who brought him stability in Gail Lewis.
Proof of his love for his trade are the brick and stone structures that stand as monuments to his work ethic and artistic abilities. As Pat traveled the world, he had the goal to lay a brick or a stone in every country he visited.
Proof of his love for Gail is the clear evidence that their partnership strengthened throughout their lives, built on uniquely complementary though totally different personalities. The family was completed by the births of their children, Collin and Micaela. The elements were all there, but Pat's relationship with Gail, the children and the rest of his family never stopped growing.
Pat was interested in everything; when he took early retirement, he was busier than he had ever been. He would find rough stones and turn them into gems. He loved hunting and fishing and everything outdoors. He taught himself to rebuild rusted out old cars and would turn them into gleaming works of art.
Everything he put his hand to had to be functional and, above all, beautiful, whether it was a backyard pizza oven, a "Guest House" on his property, or what should have been a simple project, a book case.
He loved to travel, but he didn't travel like most people do. When he visited a place, he became a part of that place and it became a part of him. He arrived a visitor and left a resident. Wherever he went, he departed with a new group of life-long friends.
People loved Pat because, as a friend he was fearless, honest, unfailingly generous, and above all, loyal.
Pat is survived by Gail, Collin, Micaela; siblings, Cyndi (Bill) Russell, Nancy Crisp, Joli (Fred) Tewalt, John (Isayana) Crisp.
Memorials may be donated to Skagit Habitat For Humanity, 1022 Riverside Dr., Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
