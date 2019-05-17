Home

June 4, 1932 -
April 10, 2019

Edwin Arthur Maynard, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Providence Hospital in Everett.

Ed was born to William and Violet Maynard on June 4, 1932, in Mount Vernon, and he grew up in Burlington.

He married Selma Teiset on June 1, 1956, and they spent most of their nearly 63 years together in Arlington.

After serving two years in the military, Ed worked first at Skagit Steel in Sedro-Woolley and then at Western Gear in Everett. Ed finished his career with Westech Gear in Los Angeles, retiring in June of 1992.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Violet.

He is survived by his wife, Selma; daughters Kerri Lynn (Todd) Fredrickson, Kristi (Michael) Hernandez; and grandchildren Christopher Fredrickson, Rebecca (Dylan) Jenkins, and Daniel (Julia Warner, girlfriend) Fredrickson.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Atonement Free Lutheran church in Arlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 19, 2019
