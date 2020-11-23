Bud Rodgers was a lifelong resident of Oak Harbor and Anacortes. He spent his childhood growing up in his family home in Cornet Bay. At the age of six, he started playing the accordion with Hugo Helmer and was part of the marching band until the age of 16. Buddy grew up assisting his Pa and Dad with log towing and gillnetting which later became part of his own livelihood. He enjoyed his life on the water and loved camping and boating. He also enjoyed flying his four-seater Cessna.
Two days after his high school graduation he started his 20-year career at Anacortes Plywood Mill, followed by the position of Harbor Master at the Marina in Cornet Bay and Manager at the county dock. He spent several years working at Superior Systems. He then spent 20 years at Dakota Creek Industries prior to his retirement that was forced by poor health. He always talked about the love for his work and missed it.
Bud married his beautiful bride, Carol in 1961 and they raised two daughters. Summer times were often spent out on the water visiting the San Juan Islands, camping with his family and friends. He was always busy building or fixing something. There was never a need for any handy man around the Rodgers home. He was definitely one of a kind, not shy to speak his mind using his own unique sense of humor.
Bud and his wife loved to travel in their motor home and visited many states while he was able. As his health declined, he spent more time at home with his family, friends, and cats. He passed away at home in Cornet Bay where he was raised and where he wanted to spend the remainder of his days.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin & Josephine (Carolan) Rodgers. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol; their daughters (spouses): Teri (Terry Gray) and Tracy (Quinn Thompson); his sister, Georgene and brother-in-law, David; grandchildren: Tressa, Nick, Brent, Tasia, Tristen & Logan; great grandchildren: Cobie, Manny, Aliza, Aubree and Alexis; nephews and nieces: Bob (Lori), Steve, Duane (Lissa) Melton; Sharon Darling, Teresa Rhodes; and numerous cousins. He was a loving husband, dad, and papa, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Soundview Rehabilitation and to Hospice of the Northwest for their loving care and support.
