July 14, 1935 - February 28, 2020
Edythe Adele "Honey" Clark, age 84, passed away February 28, 2020 at home in La Conner, Washington.
She was born July 14, 1935 to William and Myrtle (Dan) Bailey, Jr. in Tacoma, Washington.
A Shaker Funeral Service will be held at 10:00, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Swinomish Social Services Building, La Conner followed by the Procession and Committal at the Swinomish Cemetery.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 3, 2020