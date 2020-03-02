Home

EDYTHE ADELE CLARK

July 14, 1935 - February 28, 2020

Edythe Adele "Honey" Clark, age 84, passed away February 28, 2020 at home in La Conner, Washington.

She was born July 14, 1935 to William and Myrtle (Dan) Bailey, Jr. in Tacoma, Washington.

A Shaker Funeral Service will be held at 10:00, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Swinomish Social Services Building, La Conner followed by the Procession and Committal at the Swinomish Cemetery.

Share your memories of "Honey" and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
