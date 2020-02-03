|
|
May 25, 1926 -
December 28, 2019
Eileen Audrey (Taylor) Bowman, 93 passed peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Eileen was born May 26, 1926 in Vancouver, B.C., and was raised deep in the mountains of Glacier B.C. where her parents Edward & Harriett (Gwennie)Taylor worked as Telegraphers for the Great Northern Railroad.
Eileen loved the outdoors from a young age and enjoyed skiing, hiking and mountain climbing in the hills near her family home.
She followed in her parent's footsteps and learned Telegraphy which was a highly sought-after skill at that time. While still attending high school, Eileen began working as a Telegrapher in Vancouver, B.C.
After World War II, Eileen met and Married George (Corky) Bowman who was an Anacortes native and Commercial Fisherman.
Together Eileen and George had 5 children: Greg, Brad (died as an infant), Kurt, Erik and Marissa. She and Corky later divorced but remained good friends.
Eileen continued her career with the Railroad that she so loved while raising her children as a single mother and commuting between stations from New Westminster to Everett, including the Anacortes Station.
She did not know the meaning of the word "can't" and always had a "project" on her To Do list.
In 1971 Eileen and son Greg purchased the small Rosario Market from the Dorbolo family (Louie) in Anacortes. Several years later, with the help from then daughter-in-law Holly (Bowman) Green, she purchased a larger site across the street on Commercial Avenue. Good friend and local builder, Bob Peterson, built a new expanded Rosario Market. After Greg's passing, the store was sold but it remains an active business in our community today.
Eileen had many adventures. One time she and son Kurt chartered a seaplane from Anacortes Airport to "pickup Erik" who was coming down from Alaska on the FV Pacific Fury, and in a rush to get to a best friend's wedding. The seaplane pilot forgot to pull up the wheels and flipped while landing next to the FV. When the F/V made it over to the submerged plane only the pontoons were visible and Eileen, Kurt and pilot were sitting on top the pontoons. The FV Pacific Fury used its crane to lift the seaplane onto its deck and headed for the Ballard Locks with everyone safe aboard.
Meanwhile back in Anacortes, Corky, who knew nothing of the seaplane rendezvous, was shocked when he saw the story while watching the evening news. The story and pictures of the submerged plane was also in the Seattle Times.
Throughout her life Eileen had many interests, she continued to Ski and there are many fond memories of time spent in the cozy cabin that Eileen designed and which was also built by Bob Peterson in "Snowline" just across from "The Chandelier" near the base of Mount Baker.
She was also an active 4-H horse club mom supporting daughter Marissa in horse shows and gaming events. Eileen so loved horses that she continued to keep Clydesdales (Bonnie & Clyde) and Thoroughbreds in her barn for years to follow.
Eileen was a mom to many and opened her home on M Avenue to anyone who needed a safe place. She regularly cooked massive holiday meals and all were welcome.
After the passing of her third son Kurt, she relocated to Sand Point, Idaho where she purchased a Condo on Lake Pend Oreille and enjoyed Kayaking in the peaceful environment and the sound of the trains rumbling on the tracks nearby.
Eileen returned to Anacortes a few years later but was restless and decided she had another project to do. She purchased 3 acres of land in Birdsview where she constructed a new farmstead for herself and her horses.
Health issues arose in 2004 and Eileen spent the remainder of her time in Anacortes.
Eileen was preceded in death by three sons Greg, Brad and Kurt.
She is survived by son Erik Bowman in Anacortes, wife Dulcie, grandchildren Austen, Gerit, Linzi, Spencer & Carter. Daughter Marissa in Anacortes, husband Mike Wigen, grandchildren Rachelle, Kaleb and Jared. Sister Mabel Updegrove and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eileen was a strong, hardworking woman, ahead of her time and will be dearly missed.
As per her request, there will be no Funeral services.
Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 5, 2020