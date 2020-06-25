August 14, 1948 -

June 23, 2020



Eileen Cecilia Renner, age 71, passed away June 23, 2020 at home with her family by her side in Concrete, Washington.



She was born August 14, 1948 to George and Frances "Nell" O'Brien in Seattle, Washington.



After graduating from Holy Rosary High School, she was united in marriage to John Renner in 1967. In 1969, she and John relocated to the Skagit Valley. She was an active member of Saint Catherine's Parish for many years. In 2008, she retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years.



Eileen's devotion to her faith and family was extraordinary. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.



Eileen is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Colleen (Bruce) Wade; son, John III (Karen); grandchildren, Michelle and Ryan; sister, Maureen; brother, Michael, (Janine).



She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Diane and Georgia.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, at 11:00AM, Rosary at 10:30AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N. 15th Street, Mount Vernon.



Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Funeral Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



