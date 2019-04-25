May 1, 1937 -

April 19, 2019



Elaine J. Brown, 81, of Anacortes, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Elaine was born May 1, 1937 in Seattle, the daughter of Milton and Minnie (Malm) Larsen. The family lived in Tacoma until 1951 when they moved to Anacortes. Elaine graduated from Anacortes High School in 1955. In 1956, she married Ken "Dick" Brown. They celebrated 62 years of marriage last June.



Elaine had a special gift for working with children. While raising her own four children, she established a preschool in her home; taught Sunday School and was a den mother. She then dedicated 28 years working as a Para educator in special education for the Anacortes School district.



After retirement, she loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as her health allowed her.



Elaine had a close personal relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ; living her faith daily, unashamedly sharing that faith wherever she went. She was in constant prayer for those in need in any situation; a true prayer warrior.



Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Ken; children: Ken (Julie) Brown of Spokane, Denise (Brent) Morrow, Dana (Bahman) Sadighmehr, both of Anacortes and Keith (Linda) Brown of Mount Vernon; siblings: John (Barbara) Larsen of Phoenix, AZ and Linda (Mark) White of Lynnwood; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.



Her Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Anacortes.



Memorials in Elaine's name are suggested to The Gideons International, P O Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.



To share memories of Elaine please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019