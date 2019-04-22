|
May 1, 1937 -
April 19, 2019
Elaine Joan Brown, 81, of Anacortes, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on May 1, 1937 in Seattle, the daughter of Milton and Minnie (Malm) Larsen.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Anacortes.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
