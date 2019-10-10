|
November 17, 1935 -
September 28, 2019
Eleanor Edith Jewett, age 83, passed away peacefully at her son's home with family by her side on September 28, 2019.
Eleanor was born on November 17, 1935 in Bow, WA to Ira and Madge Jewett. She graduated from Burlington Edison High School, class of "54". Eleanor raised six children, with all the adventures in doing so.
She spent her later years tending to her flower gardens, raising ducks, feeding squirrels and birds, playing and teaching her grandchildren life lessons, and fun and games.
She had many hobbies including painting, crafts, holidays, pets and her children. She loved her Mariners baseball (win or lose), and gardening to perfection. Eleanor loved and adored her grandchildren and her great- grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping, swimming, horseback riding, and outdoors in general.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Madge "Cressey" and Ira Jewett, brothers; William Francis Jewett, Ira Walter Jewett, Grandchildren; Matthew Martinez, Devin Gutierrez, and Kyle Nixon.
She is survived by her children; Paul Nixon, Jennifer Walker, Brad & Jennie Nixon, Nathan Nixon, Victor & Kerry Martinez, Jeremy & Kamie Stotler, and Penny Baker. Grandchildren; Carlos Gutierrez, Alan Gutierrez, Calob Nixon, Ian Nixon, Nina Nixon, Bradly & Amy Nixon, Tyler Martinez, Teasa and David Bays. Great- grandchildren; Isabella Gutierrez, Hailey Gutierrez, and Luccas Bays. Also, many beloved nieces, nephews, and their children.
At Eleanor's request, there will be no services.
"On a misty morning of a chilled day, I have to wonder why, is today when I die? For all around leaves falling to the earth, because fall knows, spring brings new birth, knowing the power of nature's way, all I can do is pass away". (Written by Victor, Eleanor's son, 40 years ago)
"Thank you for everything Mom, we love you."
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 13, 2019