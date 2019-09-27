Home

ELIN W. LARK JR. Obituary
March 12, 1950 -
September 14, 2019

Elis W. Lark Jr. passed away quietly September 14th, 2019 in Anacortes, Washington after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewey Body Dementia.

He was born March 12, 1950 in Florence, Oregon and spent his childhood years in Coos Bay, Oregon. He moved to Washington state in 1980, working for Northern Telecon, US WEST, Quest and Century Link while living in Everett and Seattle.

After discovering wonderful duck hunting and surfing further north, he moved his young family to Mount Vernon in 1987. He loved fishing, surfing and hunting, and having all the stuff you could possibly need for fishing, surfing and hunting. He hunted for deer, pheasants, ducks and deals at garage sales. He also loved woodworking and growing his own vegetables.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elis Sr. and Grace Lark and older sister Charlene Messerle.

He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Diana, his children Alex Lark of Everett and Stephanie Lark of Mount Vernon, two hunting buddies in the form of Golden Retrievers, and an impressive collection of igloo coolers.

Memorials at his favorite surfing spots in Washington and Oregon will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
