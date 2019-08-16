|
February 13, 1922 -
July 29, 2019
Elinor Zonneveld passed away at the age of 97, on July 29, 2019 on Camano Island, WA.
She was born February 13, 1922 in Spokane, WA to Harry Dean and Katie (McClain) Grant. The family relocated for Harry's career frequently, but made Skagit County their final home. This is where Elinor would meet John Zonneveld, her husband of 57 years. Married on December 16, 1939, John and Elinor made their home in many parts of Western Washington including King, Skagit, Snohomish and Island counties. Upon retirement, they built their final home together at Lost Lake Grove on Camano Island.
Elinor enjoyed watching and feeding the squirrels and hummingbirds, needlework, baking, playing rummy and pinochle, and visiting with friends and family. Elinor also enjoyed traveling with John. Together they traveled the United States, including Alaska, the Grand Canyon, Arizona, as well as Mexico and to visit relatives in Holland.
After John's death in 1996, Elinor moved to Mount Vernon, and in her later years returned to the Stanwood/Camano Island area. She continued traveling on her own and was very pleased to have had the opportunity to visit China. Elinor was a member of the South Camano Grange. Elinor looked forward to yearly family reunions and quiet visits with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Katie Grant, a brother Harold Dean Grant, and her husband, John Zonneveld.
Elinor leaves two daughters and a son, Kathy Ratkowski of Odessa, WA, Pat Major (Elvin) of Camano Island, WA, and Pete Zonneveld (Carrie) of Marysville, WA. Elinor had ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Elinor's life was celebrated at the annual family reunion on August 4th at a family member's home in Concrete, WA. Elinor's remains will be interned with John's at the Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Burlington, WA Cemetery on August 25th at 1pm.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 17, 2019