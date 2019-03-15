Resources More Obituaries for ELIZABETH RABENSTEIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELIZABETH ANN RABENSTEIN

November 28, 1939 -

March 10, 2019



Elizabeth Ann Rabenstein was born on November 28, 1939 to Sidney and Gladyce West. She spent much of her childhood on her grandparents' farm in Cedardale, south of Mount Vernon.



She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957, and married Melvin Rabenstein at Emmanuel Baptist Church in 1958. Her great-grandparents were charter members of the Swedish Baptist Church that was later named Emmanuel Baptist Church, where Elizabeth was baptized as a teenager and became a lifelong member. Mel and Liz moved from Mount Vernon to Burlington in 1960, where they raised three sons.



Together, Mel and Liz enjoyed many trips to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and Mexico as rewards earned during Mel's 38 years at Blade Chevrolet. Cruises were her favorite vacation, but her happiest place on earth was Fort Casey on Whidbey Island, camping in their travel trailer with family and friends.



As a stay-at-home mom, she loved taking care of her boys and thoroughly enjoyed attending all their sporting events - they were steadfast Tiger fans. They welcomed the boys' friends into their home and never knew how many mouths they would feed each night. Liz was also known for her love of gardening, crossword puzzles and playing Words with Friends. Her 6 grandchildren were the highlight of her life.



Elizabeth passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 10, 2019 after courageously facing a recent diagnosis of Leukemia. She will always be remembered for her kindness, warm smile, quick wit, fun sense of humor, contagious laugh, deep faith and loving spirit.



Elizabeth is survived by her husband Melvin; three sons: Jeff, Mike (Darci), Jim (Kay) Rabenstein; her grandchildren: Bradley, Jay (Sadie), Kevin, Haylee (fiancé Jeff Bajema), Kim and Amy Rabenstein; sister-in-law Dorothy Rabenstein; nieces and nephews: Holly (Matt) Phillips, Abby (Don) Jackson, Linda Rabenstein, Diane (Clive) Humble, Randy (Lynn) Rabenstein; great-nieces and nephews: Julie and Mark Humble, Erin (Adam) Willis, John (Regina) Rabenstein and their children, Kaitlin and Ellora, and especially close neighbors: MaryLee Giesler and Martha Williamson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother Bill West, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.



A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Herb Geeslin officiating.



A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Herb Geeslin officiating.

Remembrances may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, Hospice of the Northwest or the Leukemia Foundation.