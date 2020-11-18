Elizabeth Eileen Wartchow passed away on Thursday, November 12,2020 in Sedro Woolley WA.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains."

Eileen was born on May 14, 1939 to Adam and Olga (Wolanski) Gottfried in Shelby, MT.



She shared her Mother's birthdate. She was one of 11 kids. Eileen loved growing up on the family farm. She was given the nic name "Stormy" at an early age by her Father. A name that she lived up to often in her lifetime.

Eileen graduated from North Toole County High School in Sunburst, MT in 1957.



She married her childhood sweetheart, Ralph Wartchow August 23, 1958, Moving to Anacortes shortly after. They were married for 56 years before Ralph passed away in 2014. She missed him every day (and the coffee he would bring to her every morning).



Ralph and Eileen had six children in 7 years. She was named "Mother of the Year" by the Anacortes American in 1965. In 1971 the family moved to Sedro Woolley.



Eileen worked for Dr Dietrich as a medical secretary and then as a bookkeeper for Fielder Oil. She also took tickets for many years at Skagit Speedway. But her favorite job was being the Town Clerk for the City of Lyman. She said it reminded her of Sunburst, Mt. She loved the people and her home there. She retired from the clerk's position in 2008. The Town of Lyman named her as Grand Marshall for their parade in 2008.



Eileen's greatest Joy was her family. Her Brothers, Sisters and all the Nieces and Nephews held a special place in her heart. Her children were great, but her Grandchildren were the light of her life! They could do no wrong. They knew Grandma Eileen would always be there if they needed her. They could always count on a "special treasure" that she picked up from either a garage sale or QVC.



Eileen is survived and loved by her Children: Debbie Boyd (Casey), Bill Wartchow, Mike (Dorry) Wartchow, Bob (Sonnie) Wartchow, Teri Hyatt (Rick), and Jon (Lavisa) Wartchow.



Her Grandchildren: Dana (Derrick), Shelby, Shane (Jordan), Nicole, Daniele, Chuck, Heather, Kimberly, Haeli (Clay) and Grace. Her Great children: Kendra, Daunte, Damita, Keithin, Devonte, Cassius, and the newest arrival due in February, Baby Turner.

Her Beloved Siblings Fritz Gottfried (Tootie), Ed Gottried (LeaAnne), Catherine Halverson, Adeline Boltz, Evelyn Wolfer and James Wartchow (Carolyn). She is also survived by A LOT of nieces, Nephews, extend family and her constant companion, her dog Chloe.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at the Gottfried cabin in Essex, MT (her happy place) next summer.



"What took you so Long Ralph? Where's my coffee?"

