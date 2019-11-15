|
May 13, 1934 -
November 7, 2019
Elizabeth Gildow Horton, 85, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Her final days were spent at her home in Stanwood, WA facing a picturesque view of Warm Beach. She watched the most beautiful sunsets along with ospreys, eagles, kingfishers and shorebirds that she loved so much.
Born May 13, 1934 in Moscow, Idaho. She was the daughter of Elton and Florence Gildow and was the youngest of 3 children. Brother: Elton "Cork" Gildow and Sister: Genevieve Ashford.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Lilburn H. Horton Jr. of Stanwood, sister Genevieve Ashford of Seattle, daughter Genevieve Merrill and husband Greg of Laverne CA, two sons Lilburn H. Horton III and wife Belinda of Naples, FL, and David Horton and wife Diane of Ft. Myers, FL, and 4 grandchildren.
Elizabeth grew up in Kirkland, WA. Graduated with a BA from Washington State University, was active in Delta Gamma sorority, was President of Student Activities and received an award for Outstanding Senior. She also earned a masters degree at Fort Hays College while teaching English at Pullman.
She enjoyed reading, art, stained glass, knitting, birding and tennis, but mostly had a passion for wildlife and nature. After retirement she became a dedicated and enthusiastic volunteer for the Snohomish County WSU Beach Watchers.
Elizabeth was a wonderful mother, wife, sister and friend. We will all miss her very much.
Elizabeth requested that she be cremated, taking her ashes and "flinging them into the sea."
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sound Water Stewards at soundwaterstewards.org/donate or to the Parkinsons Foundation at parkinson.org.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 17, 2019