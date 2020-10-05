August 2, 1929 -
September 29, 2020
Elizabeth Josephine Boner, 91, native of Anacortes, beloved, mother, grandmother, died at her residence where she lived for 61 years, on September 29, 2020.
She was born on August 2, 1929, the daughter of Andrew & Kate Gullickson. Elizabeth graduated from Anacortes High School.
She married the love of her life, Robert Wayne Boner on June 26, 1948 in Mount Vernon. Robert careered as a Millwright and his profession took them to Eureka, CA, soon after their wedding, where they lived till 1951, and then to Brookings, OR. They lived there for six years before returning to Anacortes. Elizabeth was sadly widowed in November 2006.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years, Robert and grandchild, Christa Boner.
Elizabeth is survived by her three children (spouses): Robert (Susan) Boner of Longview, Gregory Boner of Bonney Lake, WA and Becky (Phil Fowler) of Kent, WA; five grandchildren: Andrea, Fawn, Ryan, Monica and Erin; 11 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
At Elizabeth's request there will be no service held.
