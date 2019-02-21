March 24, 1935 -

Elizabeth "Betty" Marie (Gilbert) Fagan, 83, a former Skagit Valley resident, passed away February 19, 2019 in Tumwater, WA.



Betty was born on March 24, 1935 to Harry Floyd & Helen Marie (Ruch) Harrison in Alden, Kansas.



She graduated from Alden High School in 1953, in 1955 she married Lonnie Gilbert and they resided in Bow, WA where they raised their family. Lonnie passed away in 1986.



Betty married Bill Fagan in 1991 and they made their home in Burlington and then in Lacey, WA; Bill passed away in 2009.



Betty was a devoted wife & mother; she was the Queen of peanut butter balls, fried chicken and made the best apple pie Ever! She was an avid BEHS football fan, loved the Seattle Seahawks & Huskies and would not miss a game. We will miss this beautiful class act of a lady and her wonderful smile every day.



Betty is survived by her children and their spouses, Mike/Darlene Gilbert, Randy Gilbert, Bob/Penny Gilbert and Sandra/Ted Hanby; grandchildren, Chad & Nick Gilbert and Taylor Hanby; her sisters, Beverly Morgan and Joyce Braun, and numerous extended family.



Besides her husbands Betty was also preceded by her mother and step-father, Helen & Bruce Makin; father and step-mother, Harry & Thelma Harrison and her son, Curtis Gilbert.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley. Interment will follow at the Bow Cemetery.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 22, 2019