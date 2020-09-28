November 19, 1939-
September 20, 2020
Elizabeth Reising Blatter, age 80, of DuPont WA, went to be with her Lord peacefully on Sunday September 20, 2020 at St Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma WA. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Trey and Stacy Blatter and her daughter Krystal McCarthy. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Haley Blatter, Ty Blatter and Collin McCarthy. In addition, brothers Paul and James and sister-in-law and friend, Pam Reising.
Born November 19, 1939 in Ft Riley, Kansas, Liz's life was always "an adventure". She traveled internationally as a child and continued traveling once she married the love of her life, Cpt. Skip Blatter (later Retired LTC) on June 10, 1959.
Liz felt very blessed during her life because of her strong Lutheran faith and love she cherished from family and friends.
Her joyous spirit and positive outlook will be greatly missed as she "Soars with Eagles" with her Skipper.
To read Elizabeth's full obituary and to leave condolences on her tribute page, please visit www.yahnandson.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society @ https://donate3.cancer.org
Due to Coronavirus Pandemic and CDC guidelines, private funeral services will be held.