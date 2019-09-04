|
February 13, 1932 -
August 30, 2019
Ellis H. Buchanan, 87, a lifetime Clear Lake community resident, passed away on August 30, 2019.
Ellis was born in Mount Vernon, WA. on February 13, 1932 to parents Henry and Martha (Schultz) Buchanan. He joined an older sister, Kathryn, and brother, Mark at the family home in Clear Lake.
Ellis was a young teen when his dad passed away leaving him and his brother to run the family farm with the help of his uncle, Fred Schultz, who became his mentor growing up.
Ellis attended Clear Lake Elementary School and Sedro-Woolley High School.
On October 21, 1949, Ellis married his high school sweetheart, Ruby Willis. They made their home in Clear Lake, raising their son and daughter and sharing 69 years of marriage. Ruby passed away on April 21, 2019.
Ellis's early employment was with Willis, Rogers & Pearson (WRP) mill in Sedro Woolley, WA. Later, he and friend, Dale Allen, started and co-owned A&B Shake Mill in Clear Lake. Ellis eventually became sole owner and ran a successful business until retiring.
Ellis loved his community and gave back to it by volunteering with the Clear Lake Fire Dept. serving 32 years before retiring. He also cared for the Clear Lake cemetery for several years.
Ellis loved his family, he took pride in his home and was a kind loving man who always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed old country music, pheasant hunting, lake fishing, camping and traveling.
Ellis is survived by his daughter, Debbie Waite (Brian), daughter-in-law, Linda Buchanan; four grandchildren, Cherie Buchanan-Kaech (Jason), Bryce Waite, Tara Swenson (Matt), and Colby Waite; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Tewatt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Priscilla and Bob Johnson, Linda and George Stephenson and Larry and Arlene Willis; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; son, Randy; and brother, Mark Buchanan.
Per Ellis's request there will be no funeral services.
In honor of Ellis, memorials are suggested to the Clear Lake Fire Dept, PO Box 186, Clear Lake, WA 98234.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro Woolley.
