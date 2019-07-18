July 6, 1934 -

July 14, 2019



Elsie Ruth Thomas, 85, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her Rosario Assisted Living residence.



She was born July 6, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA; the daughter of Jack & Ruth (Dunham) Van Bloeker.



Elsie was raised by her maternal grandparents, Orio and Elsie Dunham. She had three step-brothers and one step-sister.



Elsie graduated from Burbank High School and received secretarial training at a Los Angeles area junior college.



At the age of 18, Elsie married Clarence J. Douglas. Together they had four children: Steve, Paul, John and Sheryl. Their marriage ended in divorce eight years later.



Elsie moved to Anacortes, WA and bought a house on 15th Street in 1971. She was known as "Pat" by many people in Anacortes.



Elsie was a devoted Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Anacortes.



For seven years, she worked as a secretary at Whidbey Naval Air Station, in Oak Harbor.



Elsie loved to dance! She often went to the Skagit Singles Dances in Sedro-Woolley. It was there she met Larry Thomas and they enjoyed music and dances together. After a three-year courtship, Larry and Elsie were married on March 21, 1975 at her home in Anacortes. They were often seen dancing to every dance at local events in Skagit County. Elsie and Larry loved to travel and took yearly vacations in their travel trailer.



Elsie was a very talented singer. A CD of her favorite songs was recorded and sold. She sang at many events in Skagit County and at local Christian churches. She was a member of "The Harmonaires" musical group. Elsie also sang at three Assembly of God churches in Hawaii.



She also enjoyed artistic craft projects. She made dolls and their outfits, birdhouses and decorative wreaths to sell in her sole-proprietor business, "Patty's Treasure Chest."



Elsie was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, two husbands, step-brothers: James Harris and Jack Von Bloeker and son John Douglas.



She is survived by her sons: Steven (Marlene) and Paul Douglas; daughter: Sheryl Douglas-Lincoln; grandson: Jawn Harris and three other grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; step-siblings: Jeffrey Harris and Ona Lisa Van Bloeker.



Her Inurnment will be held 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Fernhill Urn Garden, with a reception to follow immediately after at the First Baptist Church in Anacortes.



Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from July 21 to July 24, 2019