Emilie Gillman
1937 - 2020
Emilie Gillman, 83 of Anacortes, WA passed away Monday October 19, 2020, at her home in Anacortes. She was born in Bellingham, WA on May 30, 1937, the daughter of Hadley and Haldis (Jorgensen) Hall.

Emile, a devoted wife and mother, worked side by side with Steve and her boys as a rancher and fisherman. Emilie was a spark of joy to all who encountered her. Most recently she was waiting out the pandemic to return to the activities she currently enjoyed most: singing with the Harmonaires, Sunday dancing and daily cribbage games with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Steve in 2015 and her parents. She is survived by her sons (spouses): Richard (Mary) and Jay (Dawn) Gillman all of Anacortes. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Christopher (Brooke), Matthew (Jody), Gunnar and Stella; five great-grandchildren, Grant, Grace, Paisley, Adalyn and Dakota. To share memories of Emilie, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
