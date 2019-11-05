|
|
January 1, 1925 -
November 2, 2019
EmmaLee Owen, 94, of Mount Vernon, WA, passed away peacefully at her apartment in Logan Creek Retirement Community on November 2, 2019 with her niece and Hospice caretaker, Karen Coates at her side.
EmmaLee was born in Lyman to Zeke and Hermie Holden and lived most of her life in Skagit County.
After graduating from high school in Sedro-Woolley, EmmaLee worked for the Navy in Seattle during World War II. She then had a 30 year career as an Executive Secretary.
She married Bill Bell of La Conner and later remarried to John Owen of Burlington. She and John lived in several places outside Skagit County including Yakima, Minneapolis, Houston, Concord, CA, and Los Gatos, CA. She lived in Sedro Woolley for 25 years before moving to Logan Creek Retirement Community 5 years ago.
EmmaLee became an accomplished artist in both oils and watercolors beginning in 1970. She had a love for the outdoors, and most of her artwork subjects are found outside particularly flowers, landscapes and wildlife. She participated in both juried shows and individual shows in Los Gatos and Anacortes. She was a very active individual particularly outdoors including golfing, fishing, and hunting - known as an excellent marksman.
EmmaLee was preceded in death by husbands, Bill Bell and John Owen; her son, Blake Bell; her sisters, Sally Jo Rivera and Doris Coates.
She was very appreciative of the excellent care that she received from Hospice of the Northwest.
Her service is only for the family, but gifts in her memory to Hospice of the Northwest are welcome.
Share your memories of EmmaLee and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 6, 2019