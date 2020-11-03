Ernie Struthers of Bellingham, WA, passed away peacefully October 13, 2020, at Hospice House in Bellingham. He was born June 6,1944 in Coupeville WA to Fred & Jeanette Struthers. Ernie graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1963.



After working for the City of Bellingham for 31 years, he retired then moved on to work part time for WCWD2 for about 10 years. Next, he retired for good. One of his favorite pass times was motorcycle riding and as his body got a bit older, he converted his Goldwing to a tryke. Ernie is survive by his wife, Paulette, in the family home, daughter Lori Gordon of Sedro Woolley, daughter Nicole Summers of Everett, brothers Ron (Linda) of Concrete, Dale (Kim) of Mount Vernon, and Ray (Sandy) of Bothell.



There are also many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Ernie was preceeded in death by both his parents, wife Mary, and brothers Joe and Larry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store