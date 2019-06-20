January 6, 1934 -

Estelle Addie Coons, age 85, a long time resident of Sedro-Woolley passed away on June 8, 2019.



Estelle was born on January 6, 1934 to Alexander and Violet Anderson.



She lived in many places in her youth. She attended 2 schools in one year many times. She learned to make friends quickly but disliked going to school.



She was married to Richard Coons 68 years. She worked in the food processing canneries for many years.



Estelle was a longtime member of the Eagles in Burlington and the V.F.W., in Sedro-Woolley. Her favorite pastime was dancing and going to garage sales.



Estelle and her husband spent fourteen winters in Yuma, AZ., dancing and playing cards with friends, going to garage sales and trips to Mexico.



Estelle had two bad accidents which gave her a lot of pain in her elderly years.



She is survived by her husband Richard, one daughter Colleen, son Rodney and wife Tina Coons, son Richard and wife Cindy Coons, seven grandchildren, Greg & Mike Abbott, Ryan, Roscoe and Sean Coons, Rachel & Nicole, 21 great-grandchildren.



She was cremated by choice. Her life will be celebrated Sunday, June 30th at the Eagles in Burlington from 1-4, it will be a potluck.