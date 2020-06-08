January 6, 1934 -

June 8, 2020



In memory of a special wife. It's sometimes hard to know why some things happen as they do for so much joy and happiness was centered around you.



It seems so hard to comprehend that you are no longer here, but, all the happy memories will help to keep you near.



You are thought of often with each mention of your name.



Death connot change a thing the love will still remain.



Richard Coons Sr.

