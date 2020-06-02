SERVICE NOTICE
Esther Ione Jordan, age 91, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away May 30, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley.
For a complete obituary and to share your memories of Esther, sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.