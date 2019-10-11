|
Esther Lorraine (Strohmeyer) Greenwald passed away peacefully among family on October 7th, 2019.
She was born in 1924 in Fort Collins, Colorado where the family lived a farming lifestyle during the Great Depression years. She enjoyed learning and continued on to pursue a degree in education at Western State College in Colorado.
Her adventurous spirit brought her to Alaska where she enjoyed a 30 year career in teaching. It was in Hoonah, Alaska where she met and married her husband of 67 years, Adam Greenwald. Together they enjoyed their gardening and subsistence lifestyle while raising their two children, Gordon and Lois.
Upon her husband's passing, Esther moved to LaConner, Washington where she further enjoyed her retirement years.
Esther is survived by two children, Gordon Greenwald (and Chris), and Lois Deyo (and Dave); grandchildren Tyler Deyo and Tessa Deyo; great-grandchildren Carly Deyo and Hadley Deyo; brother Ralph Strohmeyer and many extended members of the Strohmeyer and Greenwald families.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband Adam Greenwald, her parents Dana and Lois Strohmeyer, and brothers Loren, Dean and Glen Strohmeyer.
Memorials may be made in Esther's memory to: Hospice of the Northwest, 222 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA 98273.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 11, 2019