Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER GREENWALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER LORRAINE (STROHMEYER) GREENWALD


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTHER LORRAINE (STROHMEYER) GREENWALD Obituary
Esther Lorraine (Strohmeyer) Greenwald passed away peacefully among family on October 7th, 2019.

She was born in 1924 in Fort Collins, Colorado where the family lived a farming lifestyle during the Great Depression years. She enjoyed learning and continued on to pursue a degree in education at Western State College in Colorado.

Her adventurous spirit brought her to Alaska where she enjoyed a 30 year career in teaching. It was in Hoonah, Alaska where she met and married her husband of 67 years, Adam Greenwald. Together they enjoyed their gardening and subsistence lifestyle while raising their two children, Gordon and Lois.

Upon her husband's passing, Esther moved to LaConner, Washington where she further enjoyed her retirement years.

Esther is survived by two children, Gordon Greenwald (and Chris), and Lois Deyo (and Dave); grandchildren Tyler Deyo and Tessa Deyo; great-grandchildren Carly Deyo and Hadley Deyo; brother Ralph Strohmeyer and many extended members of the Strohmeyer and Greenwald families.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband Adam Greenwald, her parents Dana and Lois Strohmeyer, and brothers Loren, Dean and Glen Strohmeyer.

Memorials may be made in Esther's memory to: Hospice of the Northwest, 222 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA 98273.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now