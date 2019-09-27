|
|
February 8, 1947 -
September 19, 2019
Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, Esther Mae Duvall, 72, of Davis, CA, formerly of Sedro-Woolley, WA, passed away September 19, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Esther was born to the late Oscar and Betty (Ahlstrom) Ison, February 8, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was married to the love of her life, the late Richard Duvall in 1972, and they lived together in Sedro-Woolley, Washington for 34 years. After her husband and then her mother passed away, Esther moved to Davis, CA to be a help to her daughter, Judi, and her young grandchildren in 2011.
Esther is survived by her two daughters: Celeste and Judi; two sisters: Donna and Ruth; four brothers: Doug, Calvin, Craig, and Stan; brother-in-law John (Joan); four grandchildren: Simone, Dominic, Jackson and Tera; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Celebrations of Life will be held in her honor on October 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Eleanor Roosevelt Circle community room, 675 Cantrill Dr., Davis; and October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1122 McGarigle Rd., Sedro-Woolley. Private interment will follow at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley.
Those who wish to read Esther's full obituary or sign a guestbook online may do so at:
www.smith-funerals.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 29, 2019