April 13, 1924 -
September 12, 2019
Ethelyn E. Eklund, 95, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 in Burlington, WA. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Ethelyn was born in Bemidji, MN on April 13, 1924 to Martin and Elizabeth Sande. Ethelyn graduated from Bemidji High School in 1941. She graduated from Northern Business College in Minnesota.
In 1946 she came to Washington where she met the love of her life, Arvid Eklund. The two were married on March 18, 1949.
Ethelyn retired from Skagit Valley College in 1994 as secretary of the nursing department.
Ethelyn enjoyed living in the country, her home and family, gardening and loved baking. She enjoyed singing in the church choir at First Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon for many years. Ethelyn was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran in Mount Vernon, WA.
Ethelyn is survived by her daughter, Renae Gardner; son, Lee Eklund; grandchildren, Melissa Ross, Jason Eklund, Amy Eklund, Luke Eklund and Lesley Gardner. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Hayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arvid Eklund in 1984.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 S 18th St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274.
Donations can be made to the Disabled Veterans of America or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 22, 2019