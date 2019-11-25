|
|
May 4, 1925 -
November 19, 2019
God's Angel, Ethelyne Mae Hill, 94, of Fresno, CA. passed away November 19, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada.
Ethelyne was born and raised in the Arlington, WA area, to parents, Jesse and Evelyn Wardell on May 4, 1925.
Ethelyne's surviving family members are her sons, Jesse Hill and wife Anna, and Joseph Hill and wife Jacqueline; three grandchildren, Angela Wright (James), Joseph Nathan Hill, and Ashley Garcia-Wallace (Nicolas); two sisters, Edythe Taylor and Esther Jordan, and by many nieces and nephews, all who love her dearly.
Ethelyne was preceded in death by husband of more than 60 years, James Hill; her parents, Jesse and Evelyne Wardell; her brother, Jack Wardell, and sister, Elaine Chase-Ricks.
Rest in peace dear Mother, we'll miss you dearly. See you again on Resurrection Day, when Jesus calls forth His believers to meet him in the clouds of Heaven, to be with Him forevermore.
A time of Visitation will available beginning at 9:00, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, WA followed by Funeral Services at 11:00.
After the funeral service, a Committal Service will be held at Arlington Municipal Cemetery, Arlington, WA.
Share memories of Ethelyne and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 26, 2019