More Obituaries for EUGENE IMBLEAU JR.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE EMIL IMBLEAU JR.

EUGENE EMIL IMBLEAU JR. Obituary
December 19, 1934 - April 8, 2020

Eugene "Buck" Emil Imbleau Jr. was born on December 19, 1934, in Bellingham, Washington.

He attended Bellingham High School where he met and married Shirley Angeline Church on October 1, 1955. They had two children during their marriage.

His wife preceded him in death after 55 years of marriage in June of 2011.

Buck died on April 8, 2020, in Alger, Washington, at the age of 85.

He is survived by his son, Dale Imbleau and Nancy Stites of Portland, Oregon, daughter Cherie and Ryan Scott of Alger, Washington, 3 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great- grandchildren.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
