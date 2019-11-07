|
August 3, 1945 -
November 5, 2019
Eugene T. "Tom" Mohler, 74, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley.
Tom was born in Sedro-Woolley on August 3, 1945, the son of Eugene & Jean Mohler. He was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from SWHS with the class of 1963. Following high school Tom worked for the city of Sedro-Woolley for a few years. He then began a long career as a fork lift operator, first for Cascade Cannery in Burlington for almost 20 years and then for Commercial Cold Storage in Mount Vernon for over 25 years.
Tom was united in marriage to Donna Allen in 1966 and together they made their home and raised their family in Sedro-Woolley. Besides working at the canneries, Tom and Donna also operated the Quik Stop Market in Sedro-Woolley for several years during the 1980's.
Tom was an avid pinochle player, enjoyed attending concerts and theatrical events, was a BIG Seattle Storm fan, he also enjoyed going camping and over the years doting on his several dogs.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Kelli Peksenak and her, fiancé Bob Rathvon of Birdsview; son, Eugene Mohler and his wife, Cresel of Glenhaven; five grandchildren, Josh and Brandon Murdock, Karissa Serna (Travis) and Britanny and Brianna Mohler; two brothers, Daric Mohler and his wife Linda of Clear Lake and Jerry Mohler in Korea and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Donna and an infant daughter, Molly.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials in Tom's honor be made to the NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood, WA 98292 or to any theatrical or arts organization.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 10, 2019