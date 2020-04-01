|
June 10, 1931 -
March 24, 2020
Eva went to be with her heavenly father March 24, 2020.
Born June 10, 1931, in Cottonwood Minnesota, to George and Elda Billgren.
At 10 years old she moved to Washington with her family, settling into the lower Skagit Valley. Most of her life was spent in Mount Vernon and Burlington.
She attended Conway, Harmony, and Lincoln school, graduating in 1949 from Mount Vernon High School.
Her career in banking started soon after high school at Seattle First National bank in Mount Vernon, then Portland, OR, returning to Seafirst in Mount Vernon a few years later. She went on to work for First Federal Savings as a bookkeeper and teller, and stayed on with Washington Federal to become their local retirement accounts specialist, and a branch manager.
Married to Loren Marsh in 1951, she raised 2 children, Sharon and David, and was step-mom to Robert.
She enjoyed swimming in Clear Lake with her kids, caring for her small herd of sheep, and playing her accordion.
A member of the Hugo Helmer accordion band, she played in the late 1940s and early 50s, rejoining the re-formed accordion band for the reunion.
In 1982 Eva married Earling (Andy) Anderson and enjoyed early retirement by hiking, golfing, and cross-country skiing. They took many long road trips, seeing the Midwest and East Coast, spending time with Andy's family on Long Island. Andy predeceased Eva in 2002.
The last 20 years Eva lived in "the Cedars" neighborhood of Burlington with her dog "Lucy", friends new and old, and the companionship of her friend and neighbor Jim Reece.
She grew up on a small farm with sheep, and always adored them. After the kids grew up, she left the farm, but always had a small flock of her plush woolly friends for grand kids to play with.
She was pre-deceased by her parents George and Elda Billgren, sister and brother-in-law Pearl and Herman Westphal, brother and sister-in-law John and Rosemarie Billgren, husband Earling Anderson, her children's father Loren Marsh, companion Jim Reece, and daughter Sharon Downey.
Survived by her sister, Lois Blackmore, son David Marsh (Lisa), Robert Marsh (Nancy), son-in-law William Benson, grandchildren Sarah, Jennifer, Benjamin, Breanna, and numerous great-grandchildren
There will be a service held for Eva when we can all gather together and exchange fond memories in person. This will be announced at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2020