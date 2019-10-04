|
|
March 30, 1921 -
September 28, 2019
Evan was born and raised in Seattle. He (and wife Phyllis) graduated from Franklin High School. He spent 36 years at Pacific Northwest Bell. During World War II he served on the USS Frederick C. Davis. Asa Navy radio operator he jammed enemy radio guided bombs. He served with honor during the allied landing at Anzio-Netteno, surviving 54 bombing attacks as well torpedo attacks off North Africa.
They married in Seattle and built a home in Rainier Valley, raising three daughters, Pam Bauer, Pegi Powers and Penny Chapman. He has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Best family times were spent outdoors, camping (Kalaloch), hiking, beach combing or in the backyard garden. There were always picnics leading to cribbage and "spider" with grandchildren. Sundays found them in the pew.
An ordained minister in the Community of Christ, he served in leadership roles as well as serving Seattle, Port Angeles and Samish Island. Throughout his ministry he provided pastoral care to individuals, other congregations, youth camps and neighbors.
He and Phyllis volunteered as caretakers for the Community of Christ Campground and Retreat Center on Samish Island. Loving the community, they built a home on Roney Rd. They traveled to 25 Elder hostels. Evan was a Master Gardner (WSU Extension) and AARP/IRS Tax Aide At 78, became "Mr. Powers" RSVP tutor in the classrooms of Laura Smith-Clawson and Miguel Rivas at West View Elementary. For 12 years he collaborated with them in his words: "...watching the light go on in kids ... seeing the potential because that's where the foundation is ...".
At age 88, and nearly 4,000 hours of tutoring, he was Volunteer of the Year in Education in Skagit County, WA State Governors Recognition Awardee and Burlington Rotary honoree. He was a fine wood worker and carver, a volunteer electrician and avid reader of history. In sports, it was UW Husky Football (lifelong), Seattle Seahawks (from season one), Seattle Mariners (long suffering) and Seattle Sounders (grandkids).
A small family and friends celebration of life is planned. Remembrances can be sent to Outreach International (https://outreach-international.org/) the Samish Island Community Garden (http://www.samishisland.net/si_commgarden.html.).
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 6, 2019