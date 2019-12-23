|
|
May 31, 1932 -
December 17, 2019
Evelyn (Neely - Dealy) Roose, age 87, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Sedro-Woolley.
Evelyn was born May 31, 1932 in Burlington, WA to Thelma and Virgil Neely.
She graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1949 and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from the University of Washington in 1956.
Evelyn's career included Home Economics teaching at Meridian High School and at Forks High School. She also worked in bookkeeping and security.
Evelyn enjoyed studying nutrition, her vegetable garden and canning. She lived on the water and loved her time at the beach with campfires, boating, crabbing, and fishing. She also enjoyed small sewing and woodcraft projects. She was a volunteer for Mt. Baker Ski Patrol.
Her brothers Dan and Gene Neely of Skagit County preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Sue Olander of Sedro-Woolley, and children, Pam Dealy-Leonardson of Anacortes, Mark Dealy of Bellingham and Randy Roose of Blaine, 4 grandchildren; Kyson Dealy, Matthew Dealy, Sarah Dealy and Randi Roose.
She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.
The family would like to thank Brichview Memory Care for their compassionate care.
A private family gathering was held.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimers Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 24, 2019