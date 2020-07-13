April 1, 1931-

June 26, 2020



Evelyn, known to most as 'Dorris" passed away at the age of 89, Friday June 26th at home surrounded by her family.



Dorris was born and raised in Jackson County, North Carolina. She moved to Birdsview, WA in the early 50's with JT Massingale, where they later married and had three sons. She worked for the Concrete School District for many years before retiring.



Dorris in her younger years was an avid outdoors woman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hiking. She was known for her beautiful handmade quilts, and enjoyed her quilting club. She was a beloved member of the Red Hat Society. She could really bake a good pie!



She was preceded in death by her son David Massingale and Husband JT Massingale.



She is survived by sons Daryl and wife Margo Massingale, Jeffrey and wife Jodi Massingale, five Grandchildren and ten Great- Grandchildren.



Due to Covid there will be no services at this time.

