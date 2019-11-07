Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
FERNANDA GARZA
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:15 PM
Immaculate Concepcion Church
Mount Vernon, IL
FERNANDA GARZA Obituary
Fernanda Garza, 66 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 6th after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Viewing will be held on Saturday November 9th from 5pm-8pm, with a rosary at 7pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

Her funeral mass will be at 12:15pm Monday November 11th at Immaculate Concepcion Church in Mount Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, Fernanda has requested that donations be made to Peace Health United Cancer Care fund. Obituary and fund details to follow.

The Garza Family

Please share your thoughts of Fernanda and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
