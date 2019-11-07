|
|
Fernanda Garza, 66 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 6th after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Viewing will be held on Saturday November 9th from 5pm-8pm, with a rosary at 7pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Her funeral mass will be at 12:15pm Monday November 11th at Immaculate Concepcion Church in Mount Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, Fernanda has requested that donations be made to Peace Health United Cancer Care fund. Obituary and fund details to follow.
The Garza Family
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 8, 2019