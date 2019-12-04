|
On Saturday, November 30th, 2019, Florence Kathleen "Gay" Gallagher, age 85, went to be with our Lord. She was surrounded by the love of family.
Born during the Great Depression in Calgary, Alberta to Marianne and Martin Gallivan, she was raised to be grateful for the little things. She was youngest sibling to Robert Joseph Gallivan and Marie Therese Gallivan.
She attended Sacred Heart School in Calgary, St. Mary's Girl's High School, and University of Alberta, Calgary and Edmonton where she earned her teaching degree.
She had a beautiful singing voice and was an accomplished pianist. She loved the smell of Lilacs, and was in awe of nature. She had a deep, abiding faith, an Irish wit, and was a caring and loving human being.
She married the love of her life, Edward Joseph Gallagher, Jr. in 1960. They had four sons, Michael, Dan, John (Karen), Paul, and a daughter, Marybeth Allen (Chris). They moved to Seattle where Ed attended Seattle University. Their 58 years of marriage and devotion is truly inspirational.
Gay got her real estate license after the family moved to Bellevue in 1972 and worked for the real estate offices of Shannon O'Neil and Coldwell Banker. She had a long career in real estate and retired in 1999.
Soon after, she and Ed moved to Skagit County where they have enjoyed deep friendships, many rounds of golf, and a community that has embraced them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marianne and Martin, and her sister, Marie.
She is survived by her husband, Ed, her five children, her brother, Bob, grandchildren Quinn, Claire, Christopher, Megan, Jack, Jace, Erin, Shannon, and many nieces and nephews.
Although she will be sorely missed, she leaves a legacy of kindness, tradition, integrity, and faith.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Creekside and Where the Heart is for their care, as well as the staff at Skagit Valley Hospital. You all do difficult work and it hasn't gone unnoticed.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington, followed by a celebration of life at the Skagit Golf and Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 5, 2019